Kourtney Kardashian Focuses On Kids On Lonely Valentine’s Day Without Scott Disick: Pics

Kourtney Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day was a bit of a lonely one without her ex, Scott Disick. The reality star kept things low key with her children amid Scott’s continuous partying and model hookups. Despite her recent night out with former flame, Justin Bieber, Kourt sadly spent the holiday alone. Get the details.

Valentine’s Day 2017 probably wasn’t one that Kourtney Kardashian, 37, wants to remember. The stunning star was without a man on the romantic holiday, but she did have some family support while her ex, Scott Disick, 33, continues to retreat back to his old ways. Check out the photos, above!

Kourt spent Valentine’s Day with her children, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, on a sweet day out at The Grove in LA, according to Daily Mail. She was also joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, 62 and her man Corey Gamble, as well as North West, 4. Kourt’s V-day plans seem to be an indication that she’s focusing on her family while Scott’s been partying it up, a move that she always retreats back to when he acts out.

Regardless of her lonely holiday, Kourt seemed to be in great spirits. She and her mother, along with Corey and a of couple security guards, took their youngest family members to The Grove to get American Girl dolls. The family was spotted leaving the store, and Penelope and North looked happier than ever with their new dolls.

Kourt’s solo Valentine’s Day comes right after she was photographed at the same spot as her former flame, Justin Bieber, 22, on Feb. 8. She and the Biebs attended a Hillsong church service in LA, and the timing of their reunion was interesting since her ex has been on a hookup spree with mystery models. Kourt and Justin were first reported to be hooking up when she split with Scott back in July 2015.

Its been reported that Scott’s been getting back to his old partying ways because Kourt allegedly turned down his proposal on the Kardashian family vacation to Costa Rica in Jan. 2017. Since then, he was spotted kissing model, Jessica “J Lynne” Harris, 25, in Miami on Jan. 29, along with being photographed cozying up to other mystery women. He was also in the middle of an alleged romance with Bella Banos, a 20-year-old model who claimed that Scott flew her to Costa Rica while he was on vacation with the Kardashians because they “love” each other. Yikes, Scott.

However, Kourt has never been one to sulk and cry. If anything, she’s the opposite. We’ve seen this scenario play out multiple times on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Kourt has always been cutthroat and independent when it comes to her love life. So, by the looks of that smile in the photos above, we’re thinking that she’s doing just fine. And, she’s never looked better!

