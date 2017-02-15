Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy Show Outfit: Supports Kanye West At NYFW Show

SplashNews

Kim Kardashian’s affinity for joggers continues! This time, the hot mama rocked a purple pair when she was spotted heading to Kanye West’s Yeezy show during New York Fashion Week, where she sported monochromatic separates from Kanye’s line for the occasion — did you love her look?

Kim Kardashian, 36, put her most fashionable foot forward as she turned the streets of NYC into her own personal runway, all while heading to the Yeezy Season 5 show at Pier 59 during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15 — she’s such a supportive wife! She was in town for Kanye West‘s show and totally dressed the part in her Yeezy get-up, which consisted of high-waisted joggers and a tight sleeveless turtleneck. Lace-up booties in the same exact purple hue of her joggers and an oversized puffer, (also in, you guessed it, purple), gingerly draped on her arms, hanging off her shoulders, polished off her edgy outfit as she wore her long, dark hair straight and parted in the middle, totally serving up Cher vibes.



Celebrities At NYFW

The day before, Kim and Kanye were spotted enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at Carbone, where Kim put her toned abs on display in a tiny black bandeau top, where she wore her hair in the same retro style.

Kim often is the first to sport new Yeezy styles and her latest look is no exception. She loves to switch up her style and she is really into dressing up her joggers these days. In fact, she rocked a black pair with boots in Dubai. Her younger sis, Kylie Jenner, sported the same exact pants with sneakers.

After seeing Kim’s casual Yeezy get-up we can’t wait to see what other celebs turn out to support Kanye at his show. What did you think of Kim’s look for the Yeezy show? Did you love her outfit? Check it out here and let us know.

