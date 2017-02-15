Kim Kardashian Rocks Long, Straight ‘Cher Hair’ For Yeezy Fashion Show

SplashNews

The Cher Hair is here to stay! Kim Kardashian showed off her look heading to hubby Kanye West’s fashion show in New York City on Feb. 15. Get the details on the style below!

It’s already Season 5 of Yeezy — and Kim Kardashian was decked out to see her husband Kanye West‘s latest collection. It was shown during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 studios on the west side of Manhattan.

She wore head to toe purple for the fashion show. She wore a turtleneck tank top, a big puffer coat, straight-leg, high-waisted sweat pants and lace up booties.

Her makeup was pretty neutral and natural — just a nude lip and long lashes. This look was all about the hair!

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, the guy behind her now-signature hairstyle, says: “It’s such an iconic look that’s elegant and sexy. I took my inspiration from the runways in the ’90s [for a] Cher meets Naomi Campbell [vibe].”

The super shiny look is done in just a few steps:

Make sure you use a hydrating shampoo and conditioner for shine. Create a clean, center part and blow dry, keeping the roots flat. Mist with shine spray, and flat iron for an ultra straight style. To take away more volume, use a hairspray and flatten roots with hair. Chris likes the Kérastase Laque Dentelle.

Chris adds, “If you have shorter pieces or bangs at the front, adding a couple of hair extensions to give you the really long finish will work well.”

We love this look on Kim!

