Kim Kardashian Punks Kylie Jenner: See Her Steal Lip Kits To Give To Fans On V-Day

SplashNews

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit, Kim Kardashian has your back! The reality TV star stopped by her younger sister’s pop-up shop in NYC and gave fans FREE Valentine’s Day Lip Kits. Click ahead to watch the funny clip!

Before her Valentine’s Day date with husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian paid a visit to the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop in NYC to surprise some fans and play a little joke on Kylie Jenner.

All glammed up with her long, sleek ‘Cher hair’ and signature glowing skin and nude lip, Kim took to Snapchat to film her adventure to Kylie’s pop-up shop on Feb. 14. “Okay guys, so we are gonna go to Kylie’s pop-up shop,” Kim said, adding, “I wanna check it out, see if I can get in.”

Even though Kim was joking about being able to get in, at the pop-up shop’s opening just the day before, there were thousands of fans crowding the street for a chance to get into the 27 Mercer St. location.

Once inside, Kim scanned the store, which was full of Lip Kits, limited-edition collections and Kylie merch, before deciding to have a little fun. “Do you think Kylie would kill us if we told everyone they could have free Lip Kits?” she asked on Snapchat before heading back into the stock room.

After Kim made her way to the stock room, she grabbed two sets of the Head Over Heels Lip Kit (part of Kylie’s Valentine’s Day collection) and headed back in the shop to personally hand them out to Kylie’s fans!

“So I went to Kylie’s pop up shop today, stole lip kits &gave them out to everyone in the store for Valentine’s! She hasn’t mentioned it yet,” Kim wrote on Twitter later in the day. We have a feeling Kylie won’t be too upset.

HollywoodLifers, how cute was it that Kim stopped by Kylie’s pop-up shop?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.