Kim Kardashian Rocks Tiny Bandeau Top For Sexy Date Night Look On Valentine’s Day

REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian looked unbelievably sexy when she stepped out in NYC on Feb. 14th for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner with her hubby, Kanye West. Kim opted to wear a tiny little bandeau top, putting her abs on full display & we love her look. What do you guys think of her outfit?

We have been loving Kim Kardashian’s, 36, NYFW style and her latest look is one of our faves. She headed out in NYC on Feb. 14th for a sexy date night with hubby, Kanye West, 39, on Valentine’s Day, and she showed off her toned abs in a tiny little bandeau. We love Kim’s all-black look from head-to-toe.

Kim has been in NYC all week long for fashion week and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. Her latest look when she stepped out for date night was a sexy all-black ensemble. Kim rocked a tiny little black bandeau top which showed off insane cleavage, her chest was literally pouring out of the top.

Kim paired the little bralette with a high-waisted black velvet midi skirt that had a plunging, hip-high slit on the side, showing off her toned legs. The best part about the velvet midi is the gorgeous, bright red satin lining on the inside, which you could see when Kim walked.

She paired the outfit with sheer black tights, vintage Gucci x Tom Ford Black Velvet Logo Boots, and a massive shiny black bubble down coat on top. She accessorized with a bunch of different stacked rings and a gold medallion Kanye x Jacob Co. necklace. We love this entire look on Kim and we have been seriously into her NYFW style, have you guys? What did you think of Kim’s date night outfit?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.