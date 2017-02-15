Katherine Heigl’s 2-Month-Old Son, Joshua, Makes Adorable TV Debut On ‘Late Late Show’

Courtesy of Instagram

Are you ready for some serious cuteness? Katherine Heigl brought her newest little one with her when she stopped by the ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’ on Feb. 14. Get all the details on his first TV appearance right here!

Late Late Show host James Corden, 38, was announcing the special guests on the Feb. 14 episode of the late night show when he got to actress Katherine Heigl, 38, and had to pause because the surprise she brought with her was just too cute to ignore. When James announced Katherine and the camera cut to her dressing room it was revealed that she had brought along not just her gorgeous hubby, Josh Kelley, but her brand new baby boy, Joshua Bishop!

“Shh, look it’s a little baby in there!” James said, silencing the cheering studio audience. “Who’s this Katherine?” James cooed. “This is Josh Jr.,” Katherine said as she and Josh both smiled at their beautiful son. “He’s got a bow tie on. Come on, right?” the former Grey’s Anatomy star said totally impressed by her own baby’s style.

“How old is Josh?” James asked Katherine. “Eight weeks today,” she said proudly. “He’s serious,” she said giggling as Joshua held a very stoic expression. “So beautiful. Katherine, and Josh Jr. making his television debut tonight!” James said, clearly proud that the little guy’s very first TV appearance was on the Late Late Show.

Josh Jr. was born on Dec. 20, 2016, and is Katherine and Josh’s first biological child, but third child overall. The couple has two beautiful daughters, Nancy Leigh (Naleigh), 8, and Adalaide Marie Hope, 4. We can’t believe little Joshua made his TV debut just a few days shy of turning 2-months-old, but boy, are we glad he did!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Josh’s TV debut was adorable? Give us all your thoughts below!

