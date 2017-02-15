SplashNews

Kimye’s still going strong! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian held hands and looked more united than ever on their romantic Valentine’s Day date in New York City. This is their first public outing since arriving in the Big Apple for Kanye’s fashion show!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, were feeling the love on Valentine’s Day! The power couple enjoyed a romantic meal together at Carbone in New York City. They walked into the restaurant holding hands. So cute! After months of drama, it’s good to see these two flaunt some PDA.

Kim looked hot in a tight black crop top that showed off some major cleavage. She also rocked a velvet maxi skirt and thigh-high boots. Kim flaunted lavish gold rings on her fingers. Could those be Valentine’s Day gifts from Kanye? The rapper, still rocking platinum blonde hair, looked casual in black jeans, a black shirt, and a brown leather jacket.

Kim and Kanye are in NYC preparing for the Yeezy season 5 fashion show, which will take place on Feb. 16. Kim and many more members of the family will be supporting Kanye by attending his NYFW show.

The couple has had a tough few months. Kim was robbed and held at gunpoint in Paris last October, and then Kanye suffered a breakdown and had to be hospitalized in Nov. 2016. One of Ye’s longtime friends, Malik Yusef, revealed at the Grammys that Kanye is not working on new music, but spending time with his family. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that things have been “tense” between the Kim and Kanye, but they’re committed to making their marriage work! Nothing like Valentine’s Day to get a relationship back on track!

