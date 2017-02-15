Justin Bieber Named As Suspect In Assault Investigation After Cleveland Fight

Image Courtesy of TMZ

Uh oh. Justin Bieber was just named in a police report for allegedly assaulting a man nearly half his size in Cleveland, Ohio last June. According to a new report, he’s now a suspect, but no charges have been filed at this time. To find out more details, keep reading!

It looks like Justin Bieber, 22, might be in some hot water. The “Sorry” singer was just named as a suspect in an assault investigation stemming from an incident back in June, when he allegedly assaulted a man after a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game, TMZ reports.

You may remember the fight because the incident was caught on video, and the clip shows Justin getting into a brawl with the guy.

Apparently, the alleged victim told police that Justin grabbed his sunglasses. And when he allegedly took a pic of Justin with the sunglasses on, the “Sorry” singer became enraged. This man says that’s what initiated the fight, and then Justin’s crew got in on the action. This, according to TMZ.

The alleged victim claims he went to the hospital with several injuries and a concussion. He reportedly tried to settle with Justin out of court, but nothing came into fruition, so now he has filed.

Right now, the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. So for now, Justin’s not in any trouble. But as we previously told you and EXCLUSIVELY learned, Justin was “proud” of his fight.

“Justin thinks he is very tough and hates it when people think he can’t win in a fight because of his stature and his bodyguards. He feels that if and when he gets into a fight, he will always win because he trained with his boy Floyd Mayweather Jr. He has a jaded outlook for sure, but he thinks that any fight he is in he would win because of the tips that Floyd has given him. And for this recent fight, he is proud and considers that he held his own. And everyone of his friends are lifting his ego as well by telling him he was in the right for being in the fight and that he really did well. Everyone is really boosting his ego right now after the fight. He doesn’t feel bad that any of it happened,” a source told HollywoodLife.com at the time.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Justin’s rep for comment.

