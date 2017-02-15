Courtesy of Instagram

This is the definition of Valentine’s Day GOALS! Colton Haynes celebrated the holiday with his boyfriend, Jeff Leatham, and shared the most romantic photo on Instagram afterward — which has fans convinced the adorable couple is engaged. Check it out and let us know what you think!

Colton Haynes got really spoiled by his boyfriend, Jeff Leatham, on Valentine’s Day. The artist/designer took Colton to a rooftop at sunset, where he set up a circle of candles around a giant heart made of roses — SO romantic! He must’ve hired a photographer for the special evening, too, as someone caught a photo of Jeff and Colton kissing in the middle of the heart, with the bright yellow sun setting in the background. Amazing!

“The most special day of my life,” Colton captioned the pic. “Thank you @jeffleatham. We were actually in the clouds…speechless. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. #LoveWins. Never be afraid to love harder.” The very specific caption and extra-romantic setting definitely got fans talking, with many even speculating that it might mean the two are engaged! Check out their congratulatory messages here:

It’s unclear how long Colton and Jeff have been together — although they’ve been featured on one another’s social media accounts, neither guy is over the top about posting about their personal lives. Colton actually just came out as gay last May, and didn’t confirm at the time whether or not he was in a relationship at the time.

“People want you to be that GQ image that you put out, but people don’t realize what it’s like to act 24 hours a day,” he admitted. “I’d go home and I was still acting. People who are so judgmental about those who are gay or different don’t realize that acting 24 hours a day is the most exhausting thing in the world.”

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Colton is engaged!? Or do you think he and Jeff just had an over-the-top Valentine’s Day?

