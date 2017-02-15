Hilary Duff & BF On Romantic Vacay While Ex Mike Comrie Investigated For Alleged Rape

SplashNews

Hilary Duff was on a romantic vacation in Costa Rica with her new man, Matthew Koma, while serious issues were happening at home. At the same time that Hilary and Matthew were hitting the beach and having fun in the sun, her ex-husband Mike Comrie was accused of rape. What a contrast.

It looks like Hilary Duff, 29, picked the right guy. The Younger star jetted off to Costa Rica with her new boyfriend, music producer Matthew Koma, 29, for a romantic getaway over the Valentine’s Day weekend. While the two were frolicking in the sand on their beach vacation, Hilary’s ex-husband, Mike Comrie, 36, may have committed an unspeakable crime.

Thankfully, Hilary seemed blissfully unaware that her ex, and the father of her four-year-old son, had been accused of allegedly raping a woman back in Los Angeles that past Saturday, February 11. The woman told police that the former NHL player allegedly sexually assaulted her at his condo in West LA after they met in a bar. She reportedly went to the hospital and had a rap kit performed; Mike is under investigation for alleged sexual battery.

Mike claims that there was a sexual encounter between himself and the unnamed woman, but it was totally consensual, and that he has known her for a long time. The LAPD told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that no charges have been filed as of yet; they’re still gathering information about the incident.

While it’s been on-again, off-again with Hilary and Mike since their 2016 divorce (they married in 2010), it became clear that they firmly split at the beginning of the year, when she went public with her relationship with Matthew. Their vacation at the luxe Four Seasons in Costa Rica wasn’t their first getaway together. They spent the January 13 weekend at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, CA — the same place where she married Mike. Ouch.

