Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, & More Front Row Celebs At Yeezy Season 5 Show

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! Kanye West has been teasing us with his new Yeezy Season 5 collection for quite some time and we finally got to see the latest line during NYFW on Feb. 15th. Not only did we love the new collection, we loved seeing our fave celebs sit in the front row! What did you guys think of the show?

We are so excited that Kanye West, 39, has officially debuted his latest Yeezy Season 5 collection at Pier 59 Studios during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15th. As always, the show was such a scene, and we actually really liked the looks on the runway this time because they were wearable. Aside from the runway looks, it was the front row that truly stole the show. We saw amazing outfits from Kim Kardashian, 36, Hailey Baldwin, 20, Lala Anthony, 37, Teyana Taylor, 26, and more.

Hailey opted to wear an all-white ensemble — an oversized white crewneck sweatshirt with huge baggy sleeves, tucked into high-waisted short shorts with a giant ruffled peplum at her tiny waist. The shorts showed off Hailey’s long, amazing legs, which she accentuated with a pair of metallic silver platforms. Lala also went with all-white when she rocked this form-fitting turtleneck shirt dress with a fur on top.

Every year, the Yeezy collections are always a surprise, which makes it so exciting! This year, the Yeezy Season 5 invites included a crew neck sweatshirt in a vacuum-sealed garment bag and a zine by Jackie Nickerson which featured — Sofia Richie, Playboi Carti, Teyana Taylor, Luka Sabbat, Amina Blue, Braina Laviena, and more.

One of the models on the runway was the gorgeous, Halima Aden, 19, a Somali-American model that competed in Miss Minnesota USA 2016 and has made a ton of headlines because she wore a hijab for most of the competition. Plus, she was just signed to IMG Models, Gigi Hadid’s agency, so you know she’s a big deal! One of our favorite looks from the runway was the ginormous floor-length mink fur coat, which Halima wore with a black hijab.

What did you guys think of the Yeezy show? Which celeb look was your favorite?

