‘The Voice’ season 12 is right around the corner, and it will be the first season since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani confirmed their relationship! Gwen revealed on the Feb. 15 edition of ‘TODAY’ that she was afraid things would get ‘awkward’ between them on the show.



“I was nervous at first,” Gwen Stefani said on TODAY about filming The Voice with Blake Shelton. “I was like, ‘Is this going to be awkward? How am I going to act?’ You know what I mean? But it’s just natural. It’s just natural, you know what I mean? I feel like sometimes it is a little bit like, we’re driving home and I’m like, ‘Do you think I should put them together? Wait a minute! I’m not going to talk to you about this! I don’t know if you are the enemy… it’s confusing.”

Gwen also admitted that dating and working with Blake has helped her learn more about the music industry. “I think that we actually do help each other, and I’ve learned a lot about country music just in the last year through him, so it is interesting,” she continued.

Gwen and Blake fell in love on the set of The Voice. They kept their romance a secret for quite some time, but now they’re out in the open about their love. Gwen hasn’t been on the show since season 9. She returned to the show in season 10 as Blake’s advisor. With Gwen back on the show full time, you can expect lots of epic PDA moments! We can’t wait!

The Voice returns for season 12, with judges Gwen, Blake, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys, on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, are you ready to see Gwen and Blake flaunt their love on The Voice? Let us know!