Gigi Hadid Rocks Bright Pink Lipstick In Reebok Video — Get The Look For Under $10

Gigi Hadid has a brand new ‘Perfect Never’ video with Reebok just in time for fashion week! The model shares how she preps for a big show, sporting a pretty bright pink lip. Click ahead to find out how you can copy her look for less than $10.

Gigi Hadid, 21, doesn’t want you to think models are perfect. Despite her makeup and clothing campaigns and runway walks for major designers like Tommy Hilfiger and Jeremy Scott, the Reebok spokesmodel insists she’s just like everyone else.

Dressed in her Reebok workout wear, Gigi takes the fitness brand along with her as she preps for fashion week. During her down time, Gigi opts for an easy ponytail hairstyle and minimal makeup with a touch of mascara and a bright pink lipstick dabbed onto her lips.

“Before I walk, I’m usually just trying to think of what the designer wants from me in the show,” Gigi says. “Whether that’s an energy or getting into the music or calming myself down with breathing — something like that; just focusing on what my job is for that day.”

During the vid, Gigi pats a bright pink color on her lips, and since she’s the spokesmodel for Maybelline, we spied some of the drugstore brand’s products on her makeup table.

For a full fuchsia lipstick look, you can copy Gigi with Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color in Fuchsia Fever, $7.49. If you’re headed to the gym like Gigi and want something lighter, try the Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm in Pink Punch, $4.49, which will give your lips a sheer wash of color while keeping them hydrated.

“Because my job is based on the way I look, people assume that that means that you don’t have human qualities to you,” she explains at the end of the clip. “So I hope that everyone can kind of see that that’s the point of all of this — that doesn’t matter! We’re not perfect.”

