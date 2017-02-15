George Clooney Spoiling Amal During Pregnancy: ‘He’s Super Excited To Start A Family’

REX/Shutterstock

George Clooney is about to become a two-time dad — and he cannot WAIT! Already looking forward to his & Amal Clooney’s twins’ arrival, the actor is making sure his wife has EVERYTHING she needs while pregnant. And seriously, she is one lucky lady — you’ll LOVE all the sweet things George has been doing for her.

George, 55, and Amal Clooney‘s, 39, twins aren’t even born yet and already George is completely doting on them! Making sure his wife is super comfortable during her pregnancy, the actor is doing whatever it takes to ensure a smooth journey into parenthood for the both of them. And his first priority? Showering Amal with affection and treats — how cute is THAT?

“George has been making sure Amal stays off her feet and has also been insisting that she limit her work load during her pregnancy,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is super excited to finally start a family and he wants Amal to have the most comfortable nine and a half months ever! George has been bending over backwards making sure every craving has been met.” Aw!

But on Valentine’s Day especially, the star made sure to pull out ALL the stops! “George showered Amal with gifts, flowers, chocolate, and her favorite vegetarian sushi on Valentine’s day,” our source continued. “He has been pampering her since she became pregnant with their children. George went out of his way to make this the most special and romantic day ever.” George, we have to hand it to you — we’re impressed!

We’re not surprised George is already in fatherhood mode though, after all, he and Amal have already prepped their home for the kids and spent a whopping $15 million on upgrades! Clearly these two are MORE than ready for their little ones to arrive. And as far as work goes, they’re both laying a bit low for now. “George hasn’t been taking on projects the way he usually does and now it all makes sense,” another insider dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “He’s pretty much cleared his schedule for these babies, he’s already a devoted dad.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think George is going to be a great dad to the twins? Are you excited for him and Amal?

