Drake Spends Valentine’s Day With Swedish Models In London After JLo Receives Flowers

What happens in London…ends up on the internet. On the same day that Jennifer Lopez received dozens of Valentine’s flowers from Drake, the rapper was spotted wining and dining two gorgeous Swedish models. Read all the shocking details, here!

Love doesn’t necessarily come with a how-to manual, but we’re pretty sure Drake‘s, 30, latest behavior is off limits. The “One Dance” hitmaker unfortunately couldn’t spend Valentine’s Day with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 47, since he’s traveling through Europe on tour, so instead, he hit up two sexy Swedish models — Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta, according to Hip Hop DX. These weren’t just any girls, they’re actually good friends with Drake and worked with him on his “Please Forgive Me” short film. The rapper even has their last name tattooed on his arm!

If at this point you’re convinced that Drake is cheating on “Jenny From The Block,” how do you explain the Valentine’s Day she received? Jen’s room was filled from the ground to the ceiling with gorgeous red, pink, and white roses. He also supposedly sent her a card with a heart on it and a mini chocolate cake! The bootylicious beauty kept her sender’s name private, but we’re pretty sure it’s from Drake from across the pond.

It would have been the PERFECT holiday, except for the fact that the Toronto-native was treating two other women to dinner thousands of miles away. Drake reportedly took the twins to Novikov restaurant in London, but it doesn’t look like he’s trying to keep their relationship a secret. In the days leading up to the hangout, Drake shared a picture of the twins to his Instagram, captioning it with a kissy face and heart emoji. Surely Jen must have seen that post and probably wasn’t bothered by it — as long as her man is being honest!

