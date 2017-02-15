Conor McGregor Taunts Floyd Mayweather: He Retired Because Of Me

Rex/Shutterstock

The latest claim that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were about to fight turned out to be a bust, but their feud is still going strong. After Floyd insisted he wasn’t returning to the ring, Conor claimed that ‘Money’ was staying retired because of him!

“Although there has been several rumors circulating [through the] media, suggesting that I will have an upcoming fight, I’d like to set that record straight,” Floyd Mayweather, 39, tweeted on Feb. 14, after a report claimed he and Conor McGregor, 28, had finalized an agreement to fight. “I am happily retired and enjoying my life!”

Conor, as expected, had something to say about this. After Floyd squashed the rumor of the fight, the “Notorious” MMA fighter and current UFC Lightweight champion tweeted a picture of him sitting on a throne. “I am in Las Vegas,” he said, posing as the king of Sin City. “Floyd has retired on my arrival.”

I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival. pic.twitter.com/z9EcxBJaDr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 15, 2017

So, it looks like that while they won’t be throwing hands anytime soon, they’ll still throw some shade. Conor was actually in Las Vegas to meet with the Nevada Commission, according to Fox Sports. The commission agreed to listen to his argument about possibly holding another hearing on the punishment he was given for his pre-UFC 202 shenanigans with Nate Diaz, 31.

Conor, at the time, got hit with a $75,000 fine, and a second $75,000 fine (the determined cost of a public service announcement he would perform for the state of Nevada.) Conor’s talk with the commission might get him off the hook for such a massive punishment. Plus, after the fine is settled, he could get a boxing license in the state of Nevada, which could clear the way for him to fight any retired boxers who insist on battling in Sin City. Hmm. Wonder who that could be?

Fight fans got teased again when the Irish Sun reported that Conor and Floyd had reached an agreement and only needed a “third party” to approve it. Dana White, 41, 47, the president of UFC, quickly stepped in to say that “there is no deal,” according to TMZ. It seems that for now – and possibly, forever – the closest thing fans will get to Mayweather Vs. McGregor is all this social media shade.

