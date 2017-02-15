Conor McGregor Trashes Khloe Kardashian: She’s Got A ‘Big Fat Ass’

No one will ever call Conor McGregor a ‘KUWTK’ fan, not after the gross comments he made while dissing Khloe Kardashian’s butt. Though the UFC champ doesn’t give a ‘f*ck’ about Kardashian family, he said he’d love to see all their ‘fat asses’ in the flesh! Ew.

Conor McGregor, 28, dropped this Kardashian-flavored diss during a conversation with GQ magazine. While out in Los Angeles, the Irish MMA fighter discussed what he had planned during his California stay. Along with going on some massive shopping sprees, the UFC Lightweight champion revealed his thoughts for an unusual “sight-seeing” trip.

“Maybe I’ll search for Khloe’s [Kardashian, 32] big fat ass – she’s been floating around Malibu,” he said. Before anyone accused Conor of secretly DVRing reruns of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he made sure everyone knew his true feelings. “I don’t give a f*ck about them. I just like to see them in the flesh…Yeah, just see what the big fat asses on them look like.”

It seems Conor has some morbid curiosity about the first family of reality television, but unlike James Harden, 27, Tristan Thompson, 25, or any other of Khloe’s athletic baes, he’s really not an admirer. “Not about admiring [Khloe’s ass.] Admire? Never. What’s the saying? Never put the p*ssy on a pedestal, my friend. I just want to see it. I want to see them.”

Uh, gross. Conor wasn’t just launching sexist attacks on Kardashians during this interview. He also made time to fire another shot in the long-running war with Floyd Mayweather, 39. The latest report that these two were ready to finally fight was squashed, but Conor couldn’t help but add more fuel to the feud.

“He’s 40 years of age,” Connor told GQ magazine. “He’s a little…he’s got a little head on him. Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit that man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers.”

“You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulders and up into the bleachers.” Well, it’s safe to say that if this fight between “Nortorious” and “Money” actually happens, Khloe will be rooting for Floyd to smack Conor in the mouth.

