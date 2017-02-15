SplashNews

Christie Brinkley was brought to tears during a ‘Today Show’ appearance, after the conversation shifted to the battle between trolls and kids of celebrities. Her daughters, who are both following in her footsteps, opened up about growing up famous in a world where everyone has an opinion.

Christie Brinkley, 63, has been in the public eye for decades. But it’s a much different case for her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, who recently appeared alongside her on the cover of the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. During an emotional appearance on the Today Show Feb. 15, the trio had a chat with Matt Lauer and Sheinelle Jones and opened up about what it is like to be famous when you didn’t ask to be.

WATCH: “If I could urge just one thing for the media… lay off the kids’: @SeaBrinkley and her daughters talk growing up in the public eye pic.twitter.com/EpNwKu8TVl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 15, 2017

“The one thing that’s hard growing up in the public eye… is when you happen to catch the criticism at about 9 years old, for a girl,” explains Christie. “It’s crucial. That’s the age that they’re separating from their parents. They’re gaining their own identity. And to suddenly see a newspaper that calls you a name, that puts you down… Alexa had to deal with that.” Alexa is Christie’s daughter with singer Billy Joel, 67. She has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors for years, even admitting to having a rhinoplasty in 2010.

“Not to rehash too much, and I don’t want any pity,” says Alexa. “I didn’t have as many issues with my body [as Sailor], but they did used to call me ‘bow wow face’ so I went through it.” Sailor chimed in, describing her experience with the search for perfection. “I think growing up, just as a girl, any young girl, you deal with body image issues. You deal with seeing people on billboards that have these tiny bodies and perfect airbrushed figures,” she says. “And you’re looking at yourself and, you’re growing up, and you go through all these phases, you go through awkward phases, you don’t feel good enough, and I definitely didn’t.”

“I have to tell you, it was excruciating as a mom,” Christie describes through tears. “I could cry now. There’s nothing worse, though. If I could urge just one thing for the media, is to lay off the kids. You know, it’s like, we’re celebrities, we’re fair game, say what you want. But lay off the kids, let them have their moment to grow up and become who they’re going to be. And when they decide to step out, then they’re fair game.”

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Christie about letting kids of celebrities grow up before the public can have an opinion about them? How does that relate to celeb parents like Kim Kardashian, who are sharing images of their children on Instagram?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.