Carli Lloyd Signs With Manchester City: U.S. World Cup Champ Headed To England

Get ready, Europe: here comes Carli Lloyd. The 2016 FIFA Best Women’s Player of the year and World Cup champion announced on Feb. 15 that she’s signed with Manchester City! Does this mean that she’s ditching the Houston Dash for good?

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Manchester City, a club which is leading the development of women’s football both on and off the pitch,” Carli Lloyd, 34, said in a Feb. 15 statement that confirmed the signing, according to Goal.

“Having played in the U.S. throughout my career, the chance to fulfill a long held ambition to test myself in a new footballing environment, as well as playing in the Champions League, is something I am relishing,” she added. Carli’s currently part of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash. Now, she headed overseas to see how she stacks up against some of Europe’s best.

It's official now!!! So excited to have signed with @ManCityWomen and can’t wait to get started with the team and my new challenge ahead. pic.twitter.com/tgFeGQlDe9 — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) February 15, 2017

“Carli has had an incredible career and is recognized as one of the best in the world,” coach Nick Cushing said about the 2016 FIFA Best Women’s Player in the world. “There is much we can learn from her that will help us to improve as a team. We are all looking forward to working with her over the coming months.”

Don’t be too heartbroken, US Fans, as this isn’t the end of Carli’s time with the Dash. She’s signed a short-term contract, joining the club for the 2017 Spring Series, the FA Women’s Cup and the UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign. Once all those events are over, she’ll return to the Dash. The NSWL kicks off its 24-game season in April. If Man City reaches the Champions League final, Carli will be back stateside by June 1, according to ESPN.

Carli is the fourth U.S. Women’s National Team player to recently sign a deal with a European club. Alex Morgan, 27, partnered with France’s Lyon squad in Dec. 2016. Crystal Dunn, 24, decided to go Blue by joining Chelsea, while Heather O’Reilly, 32, became the latest member of the Gunners, as the midfielder joined Arsenal in Jan. 2017. Wait, could these USWNT teammates face each other in the UEFA Women’s Champion league season? That should be amazing to watch!

