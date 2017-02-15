Blake Lively Stuns With Glowing Skin & Tousled Waves At Michael Kors Show

REX Shutterstock

Blake Lively made an appearance at New York Fashion Week, sitting front row at Michael Kors with an effortless beauty look. Click ahead to get the details on her barely-there makeup and wavy hairstyle.

Blake Lively, 29, brought a bit of spring to the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017 show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15. While the weather was still cold, Blake decided to embrace the warmer days ahead in a colorful floral print dress by the designer and bright red shoes.

For her beauty look, Blake kept it simple but still stunning thanks to her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and hairstylist Rod Ortega. For her makeup Kristofer, focused on giving the L’Oréal spokesmodel perfect, glowing skin, which we know Blake turns to the L’Oréal Paris True Match Foundation to achieve.

For the rest of her face, Kristofer added soft definition to the eyes with neutral brown eyeshadows, a touch of mascara and shimmery white shadow at the inner corners of her eyes to fake a more wide-awake look. To finish the look, Kristofer added a soft pink lipstick with a shiny finish.

On hair, Rod created a half up, half down look, adding tousled, undone waves throughout the lengths for a natural style. Blake even made sure to have the perfect mani, sharing the below close-up pic of her pale pink nails and stacks of bejeweled rings.

…I mean. C'monnnnnn A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Just two days before the Michael Kors show, Blake hosted a Galentine’s Day-themed party with L’Oréal Paris, where she sported a similar beauty look. Going for a slightly more dramatic eye, Blake also sported a festive hairstyle, with Rod twisting the top section of her hair into a cute heart shape!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Blake’s fashion week hair and makeup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.