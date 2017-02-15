Bella Thorne Cozies Up To Mystery Man After Receiving Roses On V-Day — See Pics

AKM-GSI

On to the next one! It seems like Bella Thorne has found a new beau to hang out with on Valentine’s Day, as she was spotted out getting close with a sexy bearded mystery man in Los Angeles on Feb. 14! We have all the details, right here!

Well, well, well. you have some explaining to do, Bella Thorne! The 19-year-old Shake It Up star was photographed walking very close with a guy we don’t recognize on Feb. 14, and we can’t help but wonder if he might be her new love interest! She did spend her Valentine’s Day with him after all — what are we supposed to think?!

The duo was spotted eating together at Cafe Gratitude, a restaurant that specializes in raw food in Los Angeles. They look overjoyed to be spending time together, walking with their arms pressed against one another and beaming. When it came time to say goodbye to the curly-haired gentleman with a fuzzy beard, Bella gave him a huge hug and couldn’t stop smiling!

Bella looked super hot on the outing, which makes us even more convinced that it may have been a date. She was rocking a cut off white Harley Davidson shirt (and went totally braless underneath), plus she showed off her slender long legs with teeny denim shorts. She went for a natural makeup look and casual ponytail, which looked great with her new blue hair. We’re sure her new suitor was totally enchanted!

Bella has been linked to a lot of guys in the past year, but after a short whirlwind romance it always seems to fizzle out. After she and Gregg Sulkin ended their long romance, she briefly dated Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth, and possibly Sam Pepper. We can’t wait to find out about this new guy!

