Bella Thorne Channels Marilyn Monroe With Platinum Blonde Bob — Love Or Loathe?

Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Thorne went blonde for Valentine’s Day! The social media star showed off a totally different look on Feb. 14 with a platinum blonde bob styled in retro curls just like Marilyn Monroe. Click ahead for all the details, and let us know what you think of her blonde makeover.

Bella Thorne, 19, wished all of her fans a happy Valentine’s Day with icy blonde locks that left her practically unrecognizable. Sharing several behind-the-scenes Snapchats from her photo shoot on Feb. 13, Bella saved her up-close pic to share for V-Day.

Bella is always switching up her hair color, so we know she’s not afraid to dye her locks for real, but her blonde look is definitely a fake out. On her Snapchat, Bella shared pics of herself before her wig was completely on, and there were obvious gaps along her hairline where the wig wasn’t secured.

The white blonde bob was given a retro feel that looked just like Old Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe’s signature look thanks to the deep side part and volumized curls. In fact, Bella’s makeup artist Tonya Brewer even said so herself, captioning a pic of Bella, “monroe vibes with b yesterday / makeup using: @armanibeauty@buxomcosmetics.”

While we’re not exactly sure what Bella’s photo shoot was for, we do know that she’s already back to her navy blue lob (and a makeup-free look) since she shared a Snapchat with her colorful look and some zit cream on her face on Feb. 15.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s retro blonde look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.