Bella Hadid Goes Topless Channeling Iconic Kate Moss Campaign For ‘V Magazine’

Courtesy of V Magazine

Bella Hadid just debuted her latest photo shoot and this time it’s for ‘V MAGAZINE’s’ March issue and it’s insanely sexy. Bella goes completely topless and half naked in the spread, which is an ode to one of Kate Moss’s iconic campaigns. What do you guys think of Bella’s sexy new shoot?

Bella Hadid, 20, is unstoppable! The supermodel has been on an absolute roll this year and it just started. From fashion shows, runways, magazine covers, and so much more, Bella is taking over the fashion industry. Her latest photoshoot for V MAGAZINE was just released and Bella looks insanely sexy as she poses completely topless, flashing her nipples in a slew of photos.

Bella’s latest Spring fashion editorial for V MAGAZINE was shot by Mario Sorrenti, and Bella “proves why she is fashion’s modern muse, channeling a certain iconic ’90s Calvin Klein campaign.” Well the iconic campaign that Bella channeled was none other than the Calvin Klein Obsession perfume campaign from 1993, starring Kate Moss, of course, and she was completely naked.

The V Mag shoot was shot by Mario Sorrenti, who also shot the iconic photo of Kate, so it’s no surprise that both black and white photos look so similar. We love Bella’s sexy new shoot for the mag and she’s featured in a ton of different looks — some are half naked, and some she’s wearing sexy lingerie.

In the iconic photo of Bella looking over her shoulder, she’s completely topless, showing off her bare nipples and wearing just a pair of high-waisted, black Chloé pants, and Linn Lømo earrings, (which she wore throughout the shoot). We are so obsessed with this sexy spread of Bella — she looks flawless! What do you guys think of the issue? We can’t wait for it to hit newsstands on March 9!

