The Weeknd & Selena Gomez: Bella Hadid Furious Over New Song? — Her Shocking Reaction

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid has heard The Weeknd’s new song and the lyrics might have hit too close to home for her. Nav’s ‘Some Way’ hit the sound clouds Feb. 15, and a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the fallout has been nasty and swift.

In a matter of hours, Bella Hadid has heard and reacted to The Weeknd‘s new song “Some Way.” A collaboration with Nav, the track’s lyrics seem to be about the model and her defunct relationship with the man formerly known as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. “None of my girls, of my girls gon’ get over me,” he sings… seemingly about Bella. The pair broke off their romance in Nov. 2016. And even though she was crying tears of joy over her performance in New York Fashion Week, those might have turned into real tears, the sad kind.

“She’s pretty close to tears a lot of the time these days,” confides a source EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “And hearing Abel’s new song didn’t do anything to help. She’s trying not to read too much into it, but it did feel like a slap in the face. But what can she do, she’s just trying to move on and accept what is.” Eeek! How can you not feel terrible for her?!

Abel didn’t stop with Bella either. He might have also started a war with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez‘s ex-boyfriend. “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me,” go the lyrics. And we would say it is a deep love, considering Selena and her new man are in the market for a shared apartment. It’s been slightly more than a month since photographers caught them making out, revealing their relationship to the world. That is why we think it is more than ok that Bella might still be finding her way out of the weeds.

HollywoodLifers, can you imagine having your heartbreak put out there like this? Is Bella ok to be upset with The Weeknd’s new song?!

