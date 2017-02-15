Bella Hadid: How Gigi & Kendall Jenner Are Helping Her Avoid Selena Gomez At NYFW

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez are both in New York City for Fashion Week, and Bella is avoiding her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s new girl at all costs, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Luckily, her sister Gigi and Kendall Jenner are more than willing to help.

When you’re one of the top models in New York Fashion Week, you can’t let drama distract you. That’s why Bella Hadid, 20, has come up with a plan to prevent any awkward run-ins with Selena Gomez, 24, her former friend that is now dating her ex The Weeknd, 26. And she’s enlisted a little help from Gigi Hadid, 21, and Kendall Jenner, 21.

“Bella is very aware that Selena is in town for fashion week,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Avoiding her has been a big priority.” We can’t blame her! Selena headed to Fashion Week just days after she was spotted getting hot and heavy with The Weeknd on a private yacht, and no girl wants to see her ex moving on like that.

“Luckily she has Gigi and Kendall with her and they’ve been making sure she doesn’t have any kind of run in with Selena,” the source explains. What amazing friends she has! The whole situation must be so awkward because all of the girls involved are in Taylor Swift’s squad, and have hung out on multiple occasions. It sucks that they have to now choose sides, but that’s what love will do to you!

Bella seems to have been having a rough time at this year’s New York Fashion Week. She was spotted crying during two different shows, and it’s just been a very emotional experience for her. Luckily she’s surrounded by love and supported by friends, and we know she’ll be okay!

