Ashley Graham Bares Sexy Stomach At Coach NYFW Show — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Ashley Graham headed to the Coach Fall 2017 fashion show during NYFW on Feb. 14th and she looked fabulous in a little crop top. She sat front row at the show and we’re obsessed with her look from head-to-toe. What did you guys think of her fashion week ensemble?

Ashley headed to the Coach Fall 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14th and she opted to wear a pair of leather pants with sexy little crop top that put her stomach on full display.

Ashley opted to wear a tight brown knit turtle-neck crop top which she styled with a pair of high-waisted black leather skinny jeans. On top of the tiny little crop top she rocked a Coach Embellished Denim Varsity Jacket which featured Japanese denim, hand-painted leather blooms, biker studs, patches, and white leather arms.

She topped the entire look off with a cute sequin embellished cross-body bag and a pair of clear PVC Gianvito Rossi pumps with black laces. Ashley showed off her sexy stomach in the little top and we love how she showed some skin in this casual, yet chic outfit. We love that Ashley opted to go with a casual outfit but spiced it up with her heels and her stomach out — she is stunning.

We absolutely loved Ashley’s outfit from the Coach fashion show — she looked amazing and so chic! What did you guys think of Ashley’s outfit from the fashion show — did you love it as much as we did?

