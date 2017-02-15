Ashley Graham Shows Off Sexy, Curvy Body By Going Completely Naked For Lane Bryant

Courtesy of Instagram/Lane Bryant

Damn, girl! Ashley Graham looks sexier than ever in a photoshoot for Lane Bryant, going totally nude for the plus size fashion label. The steamy, black and white pics are something to behold. You have to see these incredible pics!

Is it hot in here, or is it just us? Ashley Graham, 28, took it all off to promote a new collaboration between high end designer Prabal Gurung and plus size retailer Lane Bryant. The stunning model posted a photo from the steamy shoot to her Instagram story on February 15 that showed her posing completely naked, and completely flawlessly.

Ashley flaunted every single inch of her sexy curves for the photo that appears to be part of a larger shoot for the fashion collaboration. Though it’s in black and white, it’s clear that her gorgeous fresh-faced makeup is totally on point, as is her tousled hair.

The pic is even sexier due to the fact that she’s rubbed up against someone fully clothed. Though you can’t see their face in the shot, it turns out it’s Prabal himself! We just thought his name was “Lucky”! It’s kind of strange that the promo for the line doesn’t include Ashley wearing the clothes (or anything at all) but we’re not complaining!

Ashley’s been going, going, going when it comes to her modeling career. She was just featured in Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue for the third year in a row! The gorgeous girl rocks 10 different bikinis in a hot photoshoot, each one sexier than the last. She’s created a revolution in the fashion industry, and it was well overdue! The Prabal Gurung x Lane Bryant line will be available in sizes 14 to 28. We can’t wait to see Ashley model more!

