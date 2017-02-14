Raven Gates: 5 Things To Know About The Beautiful ‘Bachelor’ Finalist

Raven Gates is one of Nick Viall’s final four contestants in the running to win his heart on ‘The Bachelor.’ Now that the show is getting down to the wire, it’s time to get to know Raven a little bit better. Here are 5 key facts to know about Raven!

1. She owns a fashion boutique.

Raven Gates, 25, is the owner of Grey Suede, a fashion boutique located in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Raven decided to open up her own store at the age of 24 after her father was diagnosed with lung cancer. She realized that life is too short to not do what you love. Raven created Grey Suede all on her own and with less than $1,000!

2. She’s a jokester!

Raven loves to joke around and doesn’t take herself too seriously. She posted an Instagram photo of herself on The Bachelor when the show censored her saying “tits” and captioned it, “On #TheBachelor you can show tits, but you can’t say tits.” She’s not wrong!

3. She doesn’t have a problem with plastic surgery.

While she admits that she doesn’t have a fear of aging, Raven’s not against getting plastic surgery. “I’m sure I’ll use cosmetic procedures to my advantage, but tastefully done,” she said in her ABC bio.

4. She was prom queen in high school!

Raven posted the most adorable throwback photo of herself and her prom king on Instagram. Raven was all decked out in a bedazzled blue dress, long curls, and a crown! Raven is very well-liked on The Bachelor, so it’s obvious now that she’s someone every loves to be around for a while now!

5. She’s got high expectations.

She revealed that an old flame once left “a diamond necklace and roses” on her car. That’s one romantic move, so the guys are going to have to step it up if they’re going to impress Raven!

The Bachelor is down to Raven, Corinne Olympios, Vanessa Grimaldi, and Rachel Lindsay. We still don’t know who Nick Viall picks, but we know it’s not Rachel! She was just announced as the first black bachelorette! The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

