Goooooooal! The Champions League comes roaring back on Feb. 14, with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund taking on Protugal’s S.L. Benfica. It should be an exceptional game, so don’t miss a single second of this soccer showdown!

Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund (aka Borussia Dortmund) will have to put their recent struggles behind them, as they’re about to meet Sport Lisboa e Benfica (aka Benfica) on their home turf. The Germans will get a chance to enjoy the Portuguese scenery before rolling into Estadio da Luz for this first-of-two games in the Champions League Round of 16. The match is set for 2:45 PM ET so make sure to watch every exciting moment!

Though Dortmund finished the group stage ahead of defending Champions League champs Real Madrid, the BVB has been struggling in their native Bundesliga. It seems Bayern Munich is running away with the league, while Die Schwarzgelben are trying hard to keep up. It doesn’t help that they’re coming off one of their most embarrassing losses possible, as they fell 2-1 to Darmstadt, literally the worst team in the league.

“We were simply a long way below our limit and we have to admit Darmstadt deserved to win,” Thomas Tuchel, 43, manager for Die Schwarzgelben, said after the loss, according to the BBC. Thomas is actually trying to turn this lack of momentum into a positive. “In all honesty, we come into our own when it’s a 50-50 game.”

50-50 might be generous. While Dortmund has struggled, Beneficia has found success. Sorta Yes, Benefic is in the lead in Primeira Liga, but FC Porto is hot on their tail. Porto also advanced to the Champions League Round of 16. While Benfica is dealing with the German side, the Dragões will have to deal with the Italian juggernauts, Juventus.

History might be on the German’s side. The only other time these two met was all the way back in the the 1963-64 European Cup. While Dortmund lost 2-1 in the first leg, they rebounded to blank the Portuguese side, 5-0, during the second leg in Germany. Plus, Borussia one of six teams yet to suffer a defeat in this Champions League seasons. Will they be able to put their recent troubles behind to keep that streak going?

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think either of these teams will go on to win the Champions League?

