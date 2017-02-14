Vanessa Lachey couldn’t have picked a cuter Valentine! At only 3 months old, baby boy Phoenix is already a total heartbreaker. This is the FIRST time we’re getting to see Nick Lachey’s adorable son, so check out the video and try not to swoon!

It’s about time! Ever since Vanessa Lachey, 36, gave birth to Phoenix in Dec., we’ve been DYING to see his adorable face! What better time to share her son’s first video than on Valentine’s Day, right?! If you’re single on this holiday, feel free to call Phoenix your special Valentine. If you’re in a relationship, this is going to make you want to start having babies right away — or at least practice trying in the bedroom (hehe!) As Phoenix silently and sweetly rests on his mommy’s chest, Vanessa plants a kiss on his tiny little head!

When it comes to celebrity babies, picking the cutest is seriously impossible, but Phoenix is definitely near the top of the list! Up until today, the former television hostess had only shared a picture of her son’s arm on the day of his birth, Dec. 26. Talk about a perfect Christmas present! “It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed,” Vanessa captioned the photo of Phoenix’s fingers pressed against her diamond wedding ring. “Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much!”

Phoenix is the third child for Vanessa and former 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, 43, who’ve been married since 2011. When the brunette beauty gave birth to daughter Brooklyn, she also shared the first picture in the sweetest way. Brooklyn was dressed in a white bunny costume complete with a pink nose, ears, a tail on the back of her diaper. Brooklyn was three months old when Vanessa flaunted her on Instagram — the same age Phoenix is now! Her family is just the CUTEST!

