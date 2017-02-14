Valentine’s Day Red Lip: Copy The Look Like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More

REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day, HollywoodLifers! Whether you’re getting ready for a big date or hanging with your besties later, throw on a festive red lip like our favorite celebs. Click ahead for our best tips to go classic red or a bit edgier with a berry hue.

If for nothing else, we love Valentine’s Day because it gives us the perfect opportunity to rock a new bold lip. And seeing as how some of our favorite celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have recently opted for various takes on a red lip, too, we’re not alone.

Whether you want to keep it classic all around with a high-shine red lip, go trendy with a matte red or add a slightly goth twist with a rich berry shade, the prep work is all the same. To make your bold shade last all day, the pros always start by gently exfoliating the lips and then applying a hydrating balm.

While you let the balm moisturize your lips (this helps to keep matte shades from cracking and gives your lips a plumping boost), apply the rest of your makeup. If you’re not sure how you want to wear your makeup, follow the girls’ lead by keeping things simple with either soft, neutral eyeshadows or completely bare lids and lashes that have been lengthed with mascara — after all, the lip is the real star of the show here.

Once you’re ready to start your lip, dab off any excess lip balm and grab a lip liner in a similar shade to your lipstick color (for classic red, try Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Liner in Red, and for a berry hue, try Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Liner in Plum).

After lining and filling your lips, which will help you define your lip shape and give the lipstick color staying power, fill in your lips with your red color of choice.

Sofia Richie and Gigi rocked matte red like Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lip Color in Siren in Red, and Lucy Hale and Kendall wore berry hues like the Maybelline Color Sensational Loaded Bolds Lip Color in Midnight Merlot — the exact shade makeup artist Erin Parsons used on Kendall at the La Perla show during New York Fashion Week.

HollywoodLifers, will you be rocking a red lip tonight?

