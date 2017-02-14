Valentine’s Day: Quotes & Poems Perfect For Your Last Minute Card

REX/Shutterstock

There’s nothing like waiting until the last minute, right?! If your Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one still isn’t complete, we’re here to help you in crunch time. Check out some of the most romantic quotes and poems you can include in your V-day card to heat things up!

Don’t worry — we won’t tell your Valentine that you got last-minute Valentine’s Day inspiration from us! We totally want to help if you’re in a bind, though, so here are some super romantic ways you can express your love this year. Will you be using any of these?! Check ’em out:

“A day without you in my life will never come, and even if it does, let that be the last day of my life.”

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” — A.A. Milne

“Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone — we find it with another.” – Thomas Merton

“We are most alive when we’re in love.” – John Updike

“I loved you yesterday, I love you still, I always have, I always will.”

“This is what our love is — a sacred pattern of unbroken unity sewn flawlessly invisible inside all other images, thoughts, smells and sounds.”

“When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew.” — William Shakespeare

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” – Aristotle

“Have I told you, Valentine, that I’m all wrapped up in you? My feelings for you bring to me a joy I never knew.”

HollywoodLifers, which Valentine’s Day quote is your favorite? What are you doing with your loved one for Valentine’s Day?

