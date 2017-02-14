UConn Women’s Team Makes History With 100th Straight Win: Can They Keep The Streak?

Rex/Shutterstock

There’s no doubt: the UConn women’s basketball team are definitely keeping it 100. The Connecticut Huskies scored their 100th consecutive victory on Feb. 13, the longest undefeated streak in NCAA history! The scary thing is – they’re not slowing down at all!

100 straight wins. Think about that. This is a milestone that hasn’t been reached by any other team – male or female – in the NCAA. The University of Connecticut women’s team reached this century mark with a 66-55 victory over South Carolina, as the Huskies stunned the Gamecocks in front of a packed Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Despite wining by double digits, this victory was closer than some of the previous 99 wins. UConn is used to winning by an average of 38.7 points, according to the team’s official website. Still, star players Gabby Williams scored a career-high 26 points, helping the team reach this unbelievable milestone.

The last time UConn suffered a defeat was on Nov. 17, 2014, and even then, that loss to Stanford came in overtime. Since the Huskies have gone on this unthinkable winning streak, the sports world has changed dramatically. Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Cubs have won world titles while icons like David Ortiz, 41, Kobe Bryant, 38, Peyton Manning, 41, and Abby Wambach, 36, have retired. With the way the team is playing, a lot more will change when UConn’s winning ways ultimately come to an end.

“I hope we can focus on the season and what’s coming up next and whatever’s in store for this team,” legendary head coach Geno Auriemma, 62, said, after making history. “Let’s get it over with and move onto the next thing which is more important in the big scheme of things for these players anyway. This 100-win streak isn’t theirs but if they win a national championship that’s all theirs. That means a lot more if we’re able to do that down the road.”

What Geno means is that this current incarnation of the team is 25-0, building on the streak from previous seasons (and prior teams.) They will need another season to have the longest winning streak — of all time. The record still belongs to Wayland Baptist University, who won 131 straight games. “That was in the days of the AAU,” Christine Brennan, 58, of USA Today said. “So I guess UConn has one more streak to go.

There are four more games in the regular season before the women make a run for their 12th NCAA Division I National Championships, per NPR. The UConn women are currently tied with the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball team for most national titles, and a twelfth title – along with this triple-digit winning streak — would definitely cement them as the greatest team ever!

What do you think about the UConn women winning 100 straight games, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they’ll keep the streak going? Will they win their 12th national title?

