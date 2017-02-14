Tom Brady Gushes Over ‘Numero Uno’ Gisele On Valentine’s Day: See Sweet Message

Courtesy of Instagram

Aww! Fresh off his Super Bowl win, Tom Brady had another reason to celebrate: sharing Valentine’s Day with his gorgeous wife Gisele Bündchen! Tom shared a pic of himself with his ‘numero uno’, along with a sweet message that you just have to read!

Love is in the air! Tom Brady, 39, couldn’t help but post something about his wife, Gisele Bündchen, 36, on Valentine’s Day. The couple, who have been married since 2009, are still so madly in love, and Tom made that clear with his beautiful message to his sweetheart on Instagram on February 14.

The photo was taken at the Super Bowl on February 5, right after he played one of the best games of career and nabbed his fifth championship ring. Even though he’s incredibly sweaty, Gisele is holding her husband tight and gazing adoringly into his eyes. This is a photo that you print out and hang on your wall!

The photo is made even more special by the fact that Tom is holding their four-year-old daughter, Vivian Brady, on his shoulder. She was wearing the tiniest Tom Brady jersey to cheer on her daddy. This was definitely a special moment for Tom. “My littlest valentine and my Numero Uno…happy Valentine’s Day! ❤”

