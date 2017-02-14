T.I. & Tiny’s Hostile Valentine’s Day: She’s Not Letting Him Off The Hook For Divorce Drama

Splash News

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be about celebrating love, but for T.I, it’s turning into one big headache. Tiny isn’t falling for the rapper’s romantic gestures, nor is she letting him off the hook for all that nasty divorce drama. Find out the EXCLUSIVE reason why!

Well, that didn’t go as planned. T.I, 36, wanted to do something romantic for Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 41, this Valentine’s Day, but she’s not ready to let him out of the dog house. “T.I’s in the process of letting Tiny see his phone and emails,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He keeps telling Tiny that he and Kristen [Ingram] are just friends, and that he regrets taking photos with her at the Super Bowl party. All T.I wants is to have a nice Valentine’s Day with Tiny and the kids. He gave her flowers but she just rolled her eyes and walked away.”

NOTHING is going to be swept under the rug this year! The couple’s trust issues are through the roof, and Tiny is on a mission to prove whether or not her hubby cheated. “She wants to see his phone and go through all his texts, pictures, his DM’s, his emails, the whole shebang,” an insider close to the reality star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If he thinks roses, chocolates and champagne is going to cheer her up and make her forget about the BS he’s put her through, he’s sadly mistaken.” This could be a major turning point for their marriage!

If Tiny finds proof of T.I cheating, it’s game over. BUT, if he was a good boy, their relationship could survive. Despite the fact that Tiny filed for divorce in Dec., she’s gone back and forth multiple times about if she really wants to pull the trigger and end things for good. Even T.I is hopeful that he can sweep her off her feet again, but it might take more than Valentine’s treats like chocolate, rose petals, and champagne.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tiny and T.I’s hostile Valentine’s Day?

