‘This Is Us’ Recap: Jack & Rebecca’s Marriage Hits An All-Time Low

Jack and Rebecca fight over her going on tour, and the final moments of the Feb. 14 episode of ‘This Is Us’ changes everything for our favorite couple. Plus, Randall finally reaches his breaking point, but Kevin is right by his side when Randall needs him the most.

It’s Valentine’s Day in real life and on This Is Us. Rebecca’s spending this holiday freaking out about the tour and leaving Jack at home with the kids by himself. You can tell Jack doesn’t really want her to go, but he’s not going to let her miss out on this opportunity.

At work, Miguel asks Jack if he’s doing OK with Rebecca. Jack lets his thoughts spill out. He really is pissed about the tour and Rebecca leaving the kids behind. “Who does she think she is? Janis freaking Joplin?” he huffs. Who knew Jack had a mouth like that?

Miguel reassures Jack that Rebecca only has eyes for him. To get his mind off of the tour, Miguel asks Jack to come out with him. But Jack ends up getting Miguel to tag along to Rebecca’s show.

The kids — now 16 years old — walk in the house and Kate lets it slip that Kevin’s having sex with Sophie. Rebecca overhears and nearly loses it. Later, Jack gives the birds and the bees talk to Kevin with Rebecca. In the midst of this conversation, Randall runs downstairs having a panic attack about a Hamlet paper. As usual, Jack handles both situations with ease. Rebecca starts to question whether or not she should go on the tour. Jack tells her that she’s going. “I got it, OK?” he says. “I got it.”

KATE

The last episode ended with Kate showing up at Duke’s cabin, but she doesn’t do what you think she’s going to do. She walks up to Duke’s door and goes off on him. She’s pissed at him for making her feel like damaged goods. She may have her issues, but she knows she’s awesome. Kate also says something about Duke dying here at this camp, and that’s the final straw. His parent’s own the camp, and now he’s kicking her out. Awkward.

Kate shows up at Toby’s hotel room and apologizes for her attitude. Toby also apologizes for how he acted too. “I guess I was afraid that you might fall for him,” he says. Toby and Kate have been through so much so fast. Toby wants to slow things down a bit. There’s still so much they don’t know about each other, so they agree to dive deep and learn everything.

They go shopping for Kevin’s play, and Kate doesn’t waste any time getting deep. She asks him about his suicide attempt. He avoids the question, but later opens up at lunch. He struggled with depression for a long time, but not anymore.

Toby reciprocates Kate’s deep question and asks about Jack’s death and why Kate never talks about it. She pauses for a long time and starts to tear up. Kate tells Toby that she’s just not ready to talk about it yet. She’s blocked it out for a really long time. For me, I see guilt and unimaginable sadness in Kate’s eyes. I have a feeling Kate was with her dad when he died. When you watch someone die, you can never get that image out of your head and you bury it.

KEVIN

Kevin’s getting interviewed by Katie Couric, except he’s not. He wakes up from a nightmare after Katie calls him a “vapid pretty boy.” Apparently, it’s a recurring dream. Only Kevin would have nightmares about Katie Couric. It’s all because he’s nervous about the opening night of his play. Sophie can’t come, but his entire family will be there.

Kevin keeps trying to find someone he can vent to about his pre-show jitters and ends up at his mom’s house. But only Miguel is home. It doesn’t take long for Kevin to start talking, even if it’s to Miguel.

Miguel admits that when he was stressed he used to talk to Kevin’s dad. “He was my person,” Miguel says. “He was the one that could steady you when the world felt like it was spinning. ”

Miguel goes on to say that Kevin reminds him of Jack so much that the hair on his arms stand up sometimes when he’s around. It really breaks Miguel’s heart that Kevin doesn’t like him, because every time he looks at Kevin, he feels like he gets his best friend back for just a moment.

“You are Jack Pearson’s son,” Miguel tells Kevin. “You have it inside of you. When you’re nervous or you’re at your most nerve-wracking moment, the curtain’s about to go up, all you have to do is remind yourself of that. Think about what he would do and you’ll be fine.”

And now I love Miguel…

RANDALL

Randall is beginning to lose control. He’s trying his best to hide it, but it’s not working. Beth’s mom broke her hip, so she has to go to DC and leave Randall with the kids, William, and his job. He shows up late to work, still trying to manage it all. Kevin stops by to have a freakout session about the play, and he starts to notice something is off with Randall.

Randall races home after William locks his nurse out of the house. He pleads with his father to let the nurse take care of him. William is just frustrated with his body giving up on him. Randall tempers that storm, but his breaking point is right around the corner.

One Drink Can Change Everything

Jack goes to Rebecca’s performance and can’t keep his eyes off of her. Or Ben. He later finds out that Ben and Rebecca dated once upon a time. This changes everything. He’s furious, to say the least. He tells Rebecca not to go on tour.

And that’s exactly why Rebecca chose not to tell him about Ben. She knew he was going to get “crazy and jealous.” Actually, he’s just being a concerned HUSBAND. At the very root of the issue is the fact that Rebecca lied to Jack. “I needed to have something for myself without you getting in the way,” she tells him. Wow, Rebecca.

Jack storms out to get some air. He goes to the restaurant and eats alone. He orders his usual bacon cheeseburger and a Jack Daniels. No, Jack. NO. He takes a sip of the drink and then another. Jack drinking again is not good. Not good at all.

Before heading inside to Kevin’s play, Toby stops Kate to talk. He still feels like they’re going a little too fast. They agree to take their time and get married when they’re ready.

Everyone is at Kevin’s play, except Randall. He’s still sitting in his office. His vision is blurred and his hands are shaking. He calls Kevin and is completely out of it. Kevin knows something is really wrong. The play begins, but Kevin’s not there. He’s running to Randall! Kevin’s ignored him in the past but not now. He holds his brother and lets him cry. He’s right where he needs to be.

