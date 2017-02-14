Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Making Romance Exclusive: They Have A ‘Crazy Connection’

REX/Shutterstock

It’s getting serious between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd! The pair have a steamy connection that’s both physical AND emotional — and they’re ready to take their relationship to the next level because of it, according to a new report. Do you guys think it’s too soon!?

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd’s relationship only just went public a month ago, but they’re already as serious as they look, a new report claims. The lovebirds have even already had ‘the talk’ and discussed making their romance ‘exclusive,’ according to E! News.

“They are falling for each other,” an insider tells the site. “He told her how much he cares for her [and that he thinks she’s] gorgeous.” The source adds that Sel and The Weeknd’s “crazy connection” is both physical and mental. “[He] makes her feel really confident,” E! reports. “He is proud to have her by his side.”

Things really have been heating up fast between Sel and her new man — after all, they jetted off to Italy for a romantic vacation just weeks after they were first photographed PDAing on Jan. 10. Oh, and don’t be concerned about the fact that she didn’t accompany him to the Grammys on Feb. 12…they’re just trying to keep things a bit more low-key as their relationship blossoms!

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been easy for these two to avoid the public eye when they’re together — no matter how hard they try to shy away from the cameras, there’s been plenty of sightings of them out and about. Most recently, the pair attended Rihanna’s Grammys after-party at 1OAK, where they were photographed leaving in the same car together. Oo-la la!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and The Weeknd making their relationship exclusive? Do you think they’ll last as a couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.