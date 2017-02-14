Valentine’s Day: Hilarious Memes That’ll Make You Feel Better If You’re Single This Year

Single on Valentine’s Day? Well, the irony there is that you are NOT alone. Plenty of people are single and thankfully the internet has made it totally okay to mock yourself for. These tweets and memes are TOO funny!
It happens. Sometimes you’re single on Valentine’s Day, whether you like it or not, and you’re forced to deal with the holiday of love all by your lonesome. Or maybe with your cat. Either way, being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t always have to suck if you’ve got a great sense of humor and don’t mind poking a little bit of fun at yourself for it.
If you’re looking for a little laugh-inspo on the dreaded day, look no further than the internet — or, more specifically, Twitter. Sure, hundreds of thousands of people are tweeting about their “perfect” Valentine and all the “amazing” gifts and surprises and blah, blah, blah… but the same amount of people are also tweeting about their #ForeverAlone status. Don’t believe me? Just check out the handful of seriously hilarious memes we’ve picked out below:
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think it’s okay to be single on Valentine’s Day? Which one of these memes was your fave? Comment below, let us know!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP