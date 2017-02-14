Valentine’s Day: Hilarious Memes That’ll Make You Feel Better If You’re Single This Year

Courtesy Photo

Single on Valentine’s Day? Well, the irony there is that you are NOT alone. Plenty of people are single and thankfully the internet has made it totally okay to mock yourself for. These tweets and memes are TOO funny!

It happens. Sometimes you’re single on Valentine’s Day, whether you like it or not, and you’re forced to deal with the holiday of love all by your lonesome. Or maybe with your cat. Either way, being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t always have to suck if you’ve got a great sense of humor and don’t mind poking a little bit of fun at yourself for it.

If you’re looking for a little laugh-inspo on the dreaded day, look no further than the internet — or, more specifically, Twitter. Sure, hundreds of thousands of people are tweeting about their “perfect” Valentine and all the “amazing” gifts and surprises and blah, blah, blah… but the same amount of people are also tweeting about their #ForeverAlone status. Don’t believe me? Just check out the handful of seriously hilarious memes we’ve picked out below:

when you wake up on valentine's day & check your phone to see if anyone loves u pic.twitter.com/mvFjee4Pfb — DJ Reckful (@ByronBernstein) February 14, 2017

Happy Valentine's Day 😂😝 this is me tonight pic.twitter.com/GGMQDO7BAM — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) February 14, 2017

Hilarious Valentine's Day classified ad pic.twitter.com/nAmhlZw8D6 — Brilliant Ads (@Brilliant_Ads) February 14, 2017

you don't have to be sad about being alone on Valentine's Day if you remember you're alone all the other days too pic.twitter.com/UyEPe7lI5Q — daphne (@youngoddesss) February 5, 2017

if you're feeling sad about being single this valentine's day … (i speak da truth) pic.twitter.com/LAmNzK5HgZ — cierra marie (@ccierramariee) February 4, 2017

happy valentine's day from my cats pic.twitter.com/boRccza1qO — bad onions (@zimmboni) February 14, 2017

Just because I am single on Valentine's Day doesn't mean I am not happy or alone

Don't u agree? pic.twitter.com/92Y9cufT7K — Nathaniel sean (@Nattyboyz21) February 14, 2017

Will I have a date on Valentine's Day? pic.twitter.com/8uceRhm2ky — Daniel Quinn (@DanielQuinnx) February 11, 2016

Tryna drop hints for Valentine's Day but you realized that you're single asf and nobody loves you. pic.twitter.com/J9EB2ZDusm — Tphill (@tllphillips) February 5, 2017

When your single and Valentine's Day is coming up, all you can think about is…. #ButWhatDoIKnow2017 pic.twitter.com/MkJplwYLaC — Marimar Nieves (@NievesMarimar) February 4, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think it’s okay to be single on Valentine’s Day? Which one of these memes was your fave? Comment below, let us know!

