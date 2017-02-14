REX/Shutterstock

She’s daring to bare! Sienna Miller looked killer going braless in a sheer, sexy tulle dress at the Berlin Film Festival on February 13. What better way to celebrate the premiere of her movie than by looking incredibly sexy?

Sienna Miller, where have you been hiding yourself? The gorgeous actress, 35, hit the Berlin Film Festival on February 13 to attend the premiere of her new movie with Robert Pattinson, The Lost City of Z, and dressed to kill. Sure, her costars Robert, and Charlie Hunnam are totally hot, but who’s looking at them when she’s wearing a dress like that?

The actress took the most daring route possible by slipping on a sheer gown. And by sheer, we mean it showed off nearly everything! The Dior dress was definitely unique. It featured a structured bodice and long, flowing skirt, but there wasn’t any lining, save for a nude underlay on top. The cups of the bodice meant that Sienna went totally braless, and while she was covered by the thin, nude fabric and some strategically-placed embroidery, she was this close to being the newest resident in Nip Slip City.

Let’s talk about this dress, though. The Dior creation was made of polka dotted tulle, and topped with heavy, embroidered blue, yellow, and green flowers. Underneath the sheer gown, Sienna was wearing a pair of high-waisted black boxers that said “Christian Dior” around the waistband. It was a jarring contrast to the delicate gown that really didn’t work. However, Sienna is pretty is a picture and would look good if she were wearing a garbage bag. Why not take a fashion risk!

