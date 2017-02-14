Selena Gomez Stuns At The Coach Show During NYFW On Valentine’s Day

Courtesy of Snapchat

Selena Gomez is looking fierce for New York Fashion Week! The face of Coach shut it down as she attended the Fall 2017 show on Valentine’s Day in a pretty dress and leather jacket. In fact, she looked just like one of the models!

Selena Gomez, 24, made a glamorous appearance at the Coach show on Feb. 14 during New York Fashion Week as she stepped out in a sleek and chic outfit, rocking a floral dress that fell right below the knee, which worked so well with the printed leather jacket that was gingerly draped over her shoulders. It gave the look a little edge and it was so Selena! Ankle-strap sandals and a black Coach tote pulled the look together perfectly. From head-to-toe she served up serious style goals.



Selena Gomez — PICS

Selena was in good company at the fashion show as Emma Roberts, Sabrina Carpenter and Drew Barrymore, (among many others), were also in attendance to take in the Fall 2017 collection from the front row.

The stylish singer recently teamed up with the brand and we couldn’t be more excited. The news of their $10 million partnership was announced in December 2016 and the songstress was thrilled to have the opportunity to represent the brand. “I am so excited to work with Coach and love the clothes and accessories designed by Stuart Vevers. I am especially looking forward to getting to know the Coach team as well as becoming involved in the Foundation’s support of Step Up. On top of all that, collaborating on a piece with Stuart for next fall makes this beyond special to me,” she said in a statement.

What do you think of Selena’s pretty look at the Coach show? Do you love it as much as we do? Check it out above and be sure to see all the stylish stars who flocked to NYFW.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.