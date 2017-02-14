Ryan Seacrest Replacing Nick Cannon On ‘AGT?’ See His Cryptic Response

Courtesy of FOX/Courtesy of NBC

This would be epic! After Nick Cannon suddenly quit his ‘AGT’ hosting gig, who could be better to replace him than Ryan Seacrest? It would be an ‘American Idol’ reunion pairing him back up with judge Simon Cowell, and we’ve got his cryptic reaction on whether he’s heading to the NBC talent competition.

Hear us universe, MAKE THIS HAPPEN! With Nick Cannon, 36, announcing that he’s not returning to America’s Got Talent after eight seasons, there a great big talent show hosting gig up for grabs and the perfect man for the job is obviously Ryan Seacrest. The 42-year-old has an open slot in his schedule ever since American Idol called it quits after 15 seasons, and he’s such a natural working with undiscovered talent. TMZ caught up to him after a grueling workout session, and he was blown away by the news that Nick decided to part ways with the NBC show.

Ryan was clearly shocked, saying, “That’s the first I’m hearing about it. He’s great on that show,” then adding, “By the way, that’s a fantastic show. It could be around forever.” Ooh, do you hear that NBC execs? He’s already a fan so he’d be such a natural to slip into Nick’s shoes. The website’s cameraman is a persistent guy, asking Ryan directly, “If approached yes or no, would you take it?” Ryan plays if coy, saying “this is so much breaking news, I can’t ingest it,” as his driver closes the door to his sweet black Rolls Royce.

If Ryan takes the gig, it would reunite him with AGT judge Simon Cowell, and we already know that those two are television magic. We loved their back and forth barbs during the grouchy 57-year-old’s time on American Idol, and it would be like lightning striking twice if they end up in another host versus judge situation. The thought of working with Simon against wasn’t lost on Ryan, as he asked “would the stars ever let that happen?” Well, we sure hope the planets align and these two end up on our screens together again!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ryan is the perfect candidate to replace Nick on AGT?

