Rumor The German Shepherd Triumphs In The 2017 Westminster Dog Show

Rex/Shutterstock

Rumor has it! The German Shepherd beat out thousands of precious pups to win the Westminster Dog Show, taking home the prestigious title of Best In Show! We’ve got the details, right here.

Let there be no doubt, Rumor the German Shepherd is a very good dog. During the finale of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show, he scampered away with the top prize as 2017’s Best in Show! A big congrats go out to the perky pup, because boy is he a beauty.

It was quite a competition as the seven groups narrowed down their champions, with Adrian the Irish Setter taking the Sporting Group, while eventual grand champ Rumor took home top dog in the Herding Group. An adorable Boxer Devlin won the Working Group, while Tanner the Norwich Terrier took home the Terrier Group, where the competition was super fierce with 46 dogs going for top pup. The Hound Group went to Duffy the Norwegian Elkhound, Chuckie the Pekingese was the champ in the Toy Group and Aftin the miniature poodle took Non-Sporting. Whew, what a selection of pups!

The 141st #WKCDogShow Best in Show is "Rumor" the German Shepherd!!! pic.twitter.com/9yDkm5z7tN — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 15, 2017

Thus ends the excitement until next year. The Westminster Kennel Club turned New York City into Dogtown, as over 2,800 took over the Big Apple in hopes of winning the prestigious competition. In 2016, we saw Vjk-Myst Garbonita’s California Journey (aka C.J.) a German Shorthaired Pointer take the top prize.

While it’s rare, there have been some repeat winners in the Westminster Dog Show’s 141-year history. In fact, Warren Remedy, a Fox Terrier, won three years in a row, from 1907-09. The last time a dog pulled off a back-to-back victory was in 1972, when Chinoe’s Adamant James, an English Springer Spaniel, won its second consecutive club title.

Of course, the biggest story coming out of the 2017 Westminster Dog Show was not the many pups – but cats! For the first time in the club’s history, cats were part of the show, as 40 breeds of felines were part of a “Meet The Breed” exhibition on Feb. 12, according to The New York Times.

“People own cats and dogs all the time,” said Hunter, the American Kennel Club spokeswoman, as the AKC partnered with Westminster to put on this event. “Can they get along? They absolutely can.” However, while felines are fine, the show was all about the dogs, with Rumor coming out on top! Someone give that doggie a bone!

Are you happy with the winner of the 2017 Westminster Dog Show, HollywoodLifers? Which breed of dog is your favorite?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.