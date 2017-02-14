‘RHOBH’ Recap: Kyle Confronts Lisa Rinna & Demands To Know What She Said About Kim

Image Courtesy of Bravo

Woof — that was tense! Mauricio’s party in Mexico got awkward fast, when Kyle and Lisa Rinna finally addressed the elephant in the room. Kyle, of course, demanded to know what Lisa Rinna said about her sister, Kim, but instead of ‘owning it,’ Lisa Rinna played dumb. Read our full recap below!

Playing dumb seems to be the only way The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know how to get themselves out of trouble because that’s exactly what Lisa Rinna did on the Feb. 14 episode, when Kyle confronted her and asked her what she really said about Kim.

When Kyle pretty much pinned Lisa Rinna in a corner at Mauricio‘s party, she asked Lisa if she ever said anything about Kim dying, her being an enabler, and that Kim’s barely sober. Of course, Lisa Rinna played dumb and said she couldn’t remember if she ever said such a thing. And then, she tried putting the attention on Eden, who was the one who brought Lisa into the mess to begin with. Kyle seemed confused by everything, but Lisa Vanderpump quickly stepped in to antagonize Lisa Rinna — and she loved every moment of it. Vanderpump just wanted Rinna to “own it.”

After their tense conversation, Lisa vowed to have a talk with Eden when she gets home, but she still ended up outside in tears. So she and Eileen left the party early. Later at the house, Erika met with Rinna privately and told her to admit to anything she may have said, but even then, Rinna said she couldn’t remember anything. (Oy vey — do these people know they’re being filmed and everything will eventually see the light of day?)

The Mexico trip eventually ended with a wild boat ride and a wild dance from Lisa Rinna that we’ll never forget. Seriously — she got on a table and danced like she was Erika Jayne in one of her music videos. It was provocative and very awkward. But we still love Rinna.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of RHOBH? Tell us below.

