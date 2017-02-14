Rachel Lindsay Heading To ‘DWTS’ After Being Named Next ‘Bachelorette’?

Courtesy of Instagram

Lucky Rachel Lindsay! Not only is she going to be searching for love as the next Bachelorette, she could be getting to put some hot moves on a pro dancer! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on if she’s heading for the ballroom on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

We’re going to be seeing a lot of gorgeous Rachel Lindsay in the coming months. In addition to her search for a husband as the next Bachelorette, the 31-year-old will also be on the hunt for a Mirrorball trophy! The Dallas attorney is going to be following in the footsteps of many other Bachelor and Bachelorette stars by competing on an upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. “Within the next two seasons of DWTS, producers with the show and ABC are trying to lock down what season she will do. They want to take advantage of all the positive press they expect from it all, but are just weighing the pros and cons of doing it early or not,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“One of the decisions to make the announcement for her being on The Bachelorette was because if they put her on this season of DWTS it wouldn’t seem super random.” Rachel starts filming her search for love in a couple of weeks so ABC better make a decision quick. It would make a lot more sense for her to do it after her season wraps, as by then we’ll have gotten to know her so much better and she’ll have such a huge fan base…as well as a possible fiance to cheer her on from the audience!

Rachel made history Feb. 13 when she was introduced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as the new Bachelorette, becoming the first person of color in 33 seasons of either show. The stunning lawyer is such a catch, so Nick Viall‘s loss will be 25 hot guys’ gain! She told Jimmy she’s serious about finding Mr. Right, saying “I want someone who’s ready for what I’m ready for. I’m 31, I’m ready to find a husband, someone who’s ready start a family.” We’re so excited to watch her journey to find the man of her dreams!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch Rachel as the next Bachelorette? Are you glad she was selected?

