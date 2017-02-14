Image Courtesy of ABC

Rachel Lindsay actually didn’t say yes right away to being the first black bachelorette! The Texas lawyer admitted on the Feb. 14 edition of ‘GMA’ that she was initially hesitant and very ‘nervous’ about returning to Bachelor Nation after not finding love with Nick Viall. Watch her latest interview now!

“I’m a skeptical person, so I was definitely… I was excited that they asked me to do it, but I was also equally nervous,” Rachel Lindsay, 31, told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. “But then when I started to weigh out the pros and the cons, I decided that this is too good of an opportunity to turn away.”

Rachel is making history as Bachelor Nation’s first-ever black bachelorette. After 33 combined seasons, it’s finally happening. Rachel stole hearts on Nick’s season of The Bachelor and became a fan-favorite right away. She even got the first impression rose from Nick on night one!

Michael also asked Rachel if she felt any extra pressure about being the franchise’s first black suitor. “I don’t feel added pressure,” she said. “I’m honored to have this opportunity and to represent myself as an African American woman, and I just hope that people rally behind me like they did in Nick’s season the same way that I hope that they will in mine and just realize that my journey is, you know, I’m just trying to find love. Even though I’m an African American woman, it’s no different from any other bachelorette.

Rachel’s exciting news was announced after the Feb. 13 episode of The Bachelor. Rachel went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed what she’s looking for in a potential husband. She wants a man who’s “ready to start a family.” Listen up, guys! This girl’s looking for love and knows exactly what she wants!

