PewDiePie Ditched By Loyal Fans After Alleged Anti-Semitic Videos — Scathing Tweets

Fans are starting to turn on PewDiePie! After the famous YouTuber was fired by Disney’s Maker Studios and Google’s YouTube channel for allegedly making anti-Semitic videos, even some of his loyal followers aren’t supporting him any longer. Will he ever recover from this?!

Disney Maker’s Studios ended its relationship with PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg) after he posted shocking videos to his YouTube channel last month. Hours later, Google also announced it would be dropping PewDiePie’s reality show from its YouTube channel ahead of its second season.

The videos in question featured shirtless Indian men holding up signs that said “Death to All Jews,” which Maker and YouTube eventually found to be inappropriate. PewDiePie has explained that he only made the video to mock Fiverr, a Tel-Aviv Internet service that pays people just $5 to do something “outrageous.”

Felix has been blasted as anti-Semitic and slammed for taking this attempt at comedy too far. See some reactions from the Internet here:

disney and youtube actually cut ties with pewdiepie wow these past three years of my life watching his videos have been a lie — anita (@bIurrychords) February 14, 2017

Damnit pewdiepie you're always doing something stupid these days — – ̗̀Waf Friend ̖́- (@FluffMawnster) February 14, 2017

PEWDIEPIE IS OVER PARTY PART TWO https://t.co/0m9D7rwkNn — ㅤㅤ (@electrahowell) February 14, 2017

pewdiepie can choke — gabe // hiatus (@woIfgorski) February 14, 2017

PewDiePie is the most followed person on Youtube, with more than 53 million subscribers. He has been known to take things pretty far, but this time, he’s finally facing consequences for things he’s said on the public platform.

Meanwhile, the video that landed PewDiePie in hot water has been pulled from his page, although it’s not confirmed if he made that decision, or if the site took it down. Last August, the viral star also made headlines for tweeting that he had joined ISIS. He was joking, but his account was briefly suspended after the message was sent. There’s a fine line between ‘comedy’ and ‘inappropriate,’ so hopefully PewDiePie is learning how to avoid crossing it after this incident!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of PewDiePie’s alleged anti-Semitic remarks?! Do you think he should’ve been dropped from Disney’s Maker Studios?

