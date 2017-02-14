Moby: Report On Trump Getting ‘Golden Showers’ From Hookers Is ‘100% Real’

REX/Shutterstock

Moby knows what’s up! The DJ claims to have intel that confirms the report that says President Donald Trump paid hookers to perform ‘golden showers’ in Russia is actually legit. Yikes! Get all the details right here.

Moby, 51, has come out saying that the dossier that alleges that President Donald Trump, 70, paid prostitutes to perform “golden showers” in front of him in Russia is completely true. The musician said he can confirm the authenticity of the report after “spending the weekend talking to friends who work in DC.”

“The russian dossier on trump is real,” Moby wrote in a Facebook post on Feb. 13. “100% real. he’s being blackmailed by the russian government, not just for being peed on by russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things. the trump administration is in collusion with the russian government, and has been since day one.”

The DJ added that Trump’s administration, “needs a war, most likely with iran” and that Republicans want to get him out of office because “he’s a drain on their fundraising and their approval ratings.” “Intelligence agencies around the world, and here in the u.s, [sic] are horrified by the incompetence of the trump administration, and are working to present information that will lead to high level firings and, ultimately, impeachment,” he wrote.

“these are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power,” Moby said as he explained that he shared this intel because the public had a right to know.

Moby, who has been critical of the president since before his election, received mixed reactions to this info, with some fans criticizing the post as being an “unverified rumor.” HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Moby’s claims? Do you think the dossier is legit? Give us all your thoughts below!

