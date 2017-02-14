Click to Skip Ad
Miranda Lambert’s Bombshell Curls — Exactly How You Can Copy Her Sexy Hairstyle

Tue, February 14, 2017
Miranda Lambert gets a glam makeover in her new music video, ‘We Should Be Friends,’ and her hairstylist is sharing the exact how-to. Click ahead for all the details on her bombshell curls.

Miranda Lambert, 33, is known for her volumized, tousled waves, and in her latest music video she also spills all the secrets on her hair. Hitting up the hair salon with a messy updo in her “We Should Be Friends” music video, Miranda is immediately ushered into her stylist’s chair for some fresh blonde highlights and undone waves.

Miranda’s hairstylist Johnny Lavoy was behind her video look, saying, “I wanted to create a flirty and sexy look for Miranda.” To do this, he started on freshly washed hair, blowing it dry with the Pro Beauty Tools 1875W Ionic AC Motor Dryer.

PICS — Click For More Of Miranda Lambert’s Best Moments

Once the hair was dried, Johnny used the Pro Beauty Tools Professional Iridescent Curling Iron 1 ¼” to create her bombshell curls in the video. Alternating the direction of the curl for each section, the iridescent color also looked so pretty on camera.

“I love this curling iron because of its 24-hour curl lock guarantee,” Johnny said, adding, “[It] was perfect for a long day on a video shoot.” To create the cool, textured effect, Johnny said to be sure you leave the ends of the hair out of the curling iron so you’re not creating uniform curls.

HollywoodLifers, will you be copying Miranda’s hair look?

