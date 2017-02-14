Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Miley Cyrus Wants Someone Else To Be Her Valentine, Not Liam Hemsworth — See Pic

Tue, February 14, 2017 1:04pm EST by Lauren Cox Add first Comment
Miley Cyrus Valentine Not Liam Hemsworth
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery
81 Photos

Uh oh! Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? The singer admitted she wishes a very special someone would be her Valentine’s Day date instead… hmm!

Miley Cyrus, 24, is sure to be spoiled rotten by her Australian love, Liam Hemsworth, 27, for Valentine’s Day on February 14, but unfortunately for him Miley has her eye on someone else. In a sweet tweet written on the morning of the holiday, Miley wrote to Laverne Cox, 32, asking her to be her Valentine!

PICS: Miley & More Celebrate Valentine’s Day

The picture attached to Miley’s tweet is actually from the 2015 amFAR Gala. Sandwiched in between Miley and Laverne is Tyler Ford, a friend of the singer who is known as agender meaning they do not identify with a specific sex. Check out the tweet below!

Of course as much as Miley adores Laverne and Tyler, she was obviously kidding about Valentine’s Day. Later on Miley even took to Instagram to post a very sweet message from her and her boo, which shows him photoshopped into her amFAR gown. You can see it below, but be prepared to laugh your you-know-what off!

@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day ❤️🌹💋

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Since Miley is feeling so social today, hopefully we’ll get some seriously adorable shots from her actual Valentine’s Day evening with Liam. Maybe they’ll spend the night tucked in at home cuddling with their dogs… or maybe Liam has a big, romantic surprise in store for Miley. Hmm, fingers crossed we find out!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think Miley and Liam should do for Valentine’s Day? Comment below!

More Miley Cyrus News:

Miley Cyrus Snuggles Topless In Bed With Liam's Dog Dora -- See Pic
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's Wedding Wars: Can’t Stop Fighting As They Plan
Neil Gorsuch: Miley Cyrus & More Americans Slam Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

ad