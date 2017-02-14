Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Say Happy Valentine’s Day As Only They Can — Amazing Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day from Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth! The couple expressed their undying love to their fans in the way that pretty much only they can, in the goofiest photo ever. Check out this sweet card from Photoshop queen Miley!

As it turns out, Miley Cyrus, 24, changed her mind about Laverne Cox, 32, being her valentine this year. She posted an adorable and hilarious photo to Instagram on February 14 starring herself and her guy, Liam Hemsworth, 27, that made it clear she was spending a lot of close time with him. Maybe too close. Like, clone level close.

Miley’s side-clutchingly funny pic was another one of her Photoshop masterpieces, a pic from the red carpet of the amFAR Gala in 2015 that showed her posing in a gorgeous red gown covered in red, bejeweled hearts. We were practically seeing double when we saw the person posing next to her in the same dress…until you pan up. That’s Liam’s head photoshopped on her body! Isn’t she the funniest?

“@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day ❤️🌹💋,” Miley captioned the pic, tagging Liam. So cute! Miley had joked the day prior that she wanted Orange Is the New Black star Laverne to hers and friend Tyler Ford‘s valentine after finding that amFAR pic. It’s easy to see why; Laverne looked insanely hot at that event. Valentine’s Day is all about Liam, though, and we’re dying to see what else she posts. They always have so much fun together on holidays!

